Christmas Tree Festival to illuminate Museum of Surrey

Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, and the Museum of Surrey mascot kick off the annual Christmas Tree Festival at the museum in 2019. This year the Christmas tree fest begins Nov. 26. (Photo submitted: Kristyl Clark)

The Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival is back at the Museum of Surrey.

Local businesses have decorated dozens of trees and the museum wants vistors to vote for the best one. Museum-goers will be entered to win a hundred-dollar gift card after they cast their ballot.

The Christmas tree festival begins Nov. 26 with a kick-off event running 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum.

“Each year staff and volunteers have a wonderful time partnering with businesses and organizations from the Cloverdale community to bring the season’s cheer to visitors,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager.

The museum is billing the Nov. 26 afternoon event as “family friendly” and said it “celebrates the start of the Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival.”

SEE ALSO: Christmas Craft Market returns to Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey has partnered with the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce to host the event.

The museum will also have Christmas-themed craft stations and Christmas-themed activities set up on Nov. 26 and even Santa Claus will come to the museum for a visit.

The event also has a charity component and Saffery said the museum is encouraging visitors to bring a new toy and/or a non-perishable food item when they come down to see the trees. All donations will go to support the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program and bins will be set up in the main lobby and in the reception area.

The Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival runs until December 18.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.

Visit surrey.ca/arts-culture/museum-of-surrey for more info on the Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival and other museum events in December.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasChristmas treeMuseum of Surrey