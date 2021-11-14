Christmas on the Peninsula planned for Nov. 27

A scaled-down version of Christmas on the Peninsula is to take place Nov. 27.

Featuring a parade and the ‘Mayor’s Christmas Tree Ceremony,’ this year’s event is to take place at the Miramar Plaza in uptown White Rock.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns about gathering indoors, this year’s event will not include a Christmas market or the TownCentre WalkAbout.

The Christmas parade is to start near the Foster Martin building (1475 Foster St.) at 4 p.m.

“There will be some new entries in the Christmas Parade this year as well as many of the previous ones. New this year is a big Christmas tree Bosa Properties is sponsoring,” said Christmas on the Peninsula Society president Liv Butow. “We are so looking forward to see this beautiful tree light up on the ‘fountain circle’ on Miramar Plaza.”

Road closures for the parade are to begin at 3:30 p.m.. The parade is to circle the block, starting near the Foster Martin building, then south on Foster Street, east onto Russell Avenue, south onto Johnston Road, west onto Thrift Avenue and then north.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker is to host the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

“Though the events are outside, we encourage people to keep two metres from each other as well as use masks,” Butow said.

Butow said the society still needs volunteers to help with marshalling and other duties. To volunteer, contact Liv at 604-542-3776.