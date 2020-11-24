Christmas on the Peninsula moves online due to COVID-19 restrictions

Preparations are made for a video recording at White Rock Baptist Church that will be part of this weekend’s Christmas on the Peninsula online event. (White Rock Baptist Church Facebook photo)

Christmas on the Peninsula is moving online this year.

The annual holiday tradition – which began in uptown White Rock 12 years ago and typically includes choir performances, carollers dressed in traditional Victorian garb, story readings and more – will stray from its usual celebrations this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the cancellation of group events and public gatherings, and instead celebrate virtually.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday (Nov. 28) at 4 p.m., and will include a number of online-only events, including performances from the Stella Maris Concert Choir and Young People’s Opera Society, along with other singers, including Maria Weins, Elaine Copp and Clairey Gargoles.

Anna Lee will also play her harp, while story readings, acting and dancing are also scheduled to be part of the festivities.

Originally, festival organizers planned to live-stream performances with smaller choirs in one location, but when COVID-19 restrictions tightened, the plan had to shift again. Now, performers will pre-record their work and it will be played on the Christmas on the Peninsula Facebook page, as well as the event’s official website, www.christmasonthepeninsula.com. The proceedings will also be posted to the event’s YouTube page later Saturday evening.

“This year everything changed… It has been a real challenge and all of us had to learn new technology and how to do things,” Liv Butow, founder and president of the Christmas on the Peninsula Festival, said in a news release this week.

“But it all comes together nicely, and it is going to be a great event.



