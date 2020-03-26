Christmas lights strung up in Surrey to bring ‘light in the darkness’ of COVID-19

‘I am sure my neighbours are wondering what this is all about,’ says Deborah Burley

If you haven’t noticed, people are stringing up Christmas lights in March.

Why?

To bring a little light to the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s why.

Social media is lighting up with Christmas-y photos and the hashtags #LightsForLife and #ChristmasInMarch.

On Thursday (March 26), Deborah Burley emailed the Now-Leader a photo of a rocking chair lit up on her porch.

She wants others to be part of what she calls a “lovely trend” moving across Canada and the U.S.

“We will have light in the darkness, we will support each other and we will be stronger when this is over. What a beautiful world when the lights are up,” Burley wrote.

“What a beautiful and powerful way for communities who cannot be together to come together. The lights are a message of hope and neighbourliness. Please keep an eye out for these lights. I am hoping we will more of them in our neighbourhoods and you will be inspired to report and this and promote this lovely idea.”

Burley said her rocking chair “is symbolic of family, stability and comfort” when it lights up at dusk.

“I am sure my neighbours are wondering what this is all about,” she added. “I am hoping there are more around and the word will get out and more people will participate, even to light one window, a bush, a railing, whatever, all a message of hope.”



