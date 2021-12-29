Christmas Eve delivery fills South Surrey/White Rock tummies

Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo) Approximately 130 holiday meals were delivered to isolated residents of South Surrey and White Rock on Christmas, through an initiative of Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock. (Contributed photo)

An effort to brighten the holidays for those in need added a mouth-watering touch to Christmas Eve for estimated 130 people on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

For the second year in a row, Sources Community Resource Centres and Amica White Rock partnered to deliver festive holiday meals and a gift package to isolated community members throughout South Surrey and White Rock.

The initiative first rolled out in late 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the annual Community Christmas Dinner, which had been a tradition on the Peninsula for more than 40 years.

In that first go-round, the team delivered 140 dinners and gift packages.

This year, the recipients of the hot food, including many seniors, again came from a list of people prepared by Sources. Amica provided turkey dinners and pumpkin pie, while Sources organized the volunteers and gifts.

“There was a wonderful holiday spirit as we all worked together to help those in need,” Amica’s Tricia Bandel said Monday (Dec. 27).

Deliveries began at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, and volunteers included Sources’ David Young (CEO), Denise Darrell (director of women, seniors and community services) and Carrie Belanger (manager of volunteer resources); as well as South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

