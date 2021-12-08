Christmas drive-thru returns to White Rock Baptist Church

White Rock Baptist Church will host its Christmas Drive-Thru event this Satursday (Dec. 11, 2021). (Contributed photo) White Rock Baptist Church will host its Christmas Drive-Thru event this Saturday (Dec. 11). (Contributed photo) White Rock Baptist Church will host its Christmas Drive-Thru event this Satursday (Dec. 11, 2021). (Contributed photo)

White Rock Baptist Church is preparing to host a return of its annual Christmas Drive-Thru this weekend.

Set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 11), the family-friendly affair is a free opportunity for church neighbours and area residents to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the holiday from the comfort of their own vehicles.

“With so much uncertainty of social distancing and health protocols many Christmas events have been pared down or even cancelled,” WRBC children’s committee member Fiona Lai writes in an email regarding the event. “More than ever, we need hope in our lives and we want to be a light in our neighbourhood and share our love and hope with those around us.”

Last year’s event received “overwhelmingly positive feedback,” Lai added.

This year, attendees will drive through displays of lights and Christmas scenes around the 1657 140 St. building while enjoying hot chocolate and mini doughnuts, Lai said.

Donations will also be accepted for Sources Food Bank.

