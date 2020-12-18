Christmas dinners delivered to 80 in-need seniors

For a number of seniors on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, dinner is served.

Christmas dinner, that is.

On Friday (Dec. 18), members of the Seniors Come Share Society, White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre and the Oceana PARC retirement residence delivered turkey dinners to 80 seniors in need, as part of a program that aimed to “bring some cheer to others during this challenging time,” according to Dianne Sawicki, the City of White Rock’s community recreation co-ordinator.

Earlier this fall, the Kent Street Activity Centre opened its kitchen to help meet the needs of seniors in the area by providing healthy meals; frozen dinners and soups were sold each Monday for between $6-$8.

In December, staff at the activity centre decided to do something a little extra for the holiday season, and the plan to provide Christmas dinners was hatched, in partnership with the Seniors Come Share Society – which helped identify those in need – and Oceana PARC, which covered the cost of the food.

Fully-cooked meals – turkey, sides and dessert – were then packaged up and distributed. The meals were fresh, so they could be eaten right away, or frozen and saved for Christmas.



