The Arts Council of Surrey’s 2021 Christmas card features contest-winning art by Carol Seitz (cover) and Amanda Smith-Weston (inside verse). (Photo: artscouncilofsurrey.ca)

‘Christmas choir’ wins Arts Council of Surrey’s annual card contest, exhibited until Dec. 12

Also, another Artist Garage Sale is planned as fundraiser for Youth Arts Council of Surrey on Jan. 15

Carol Seitz created the winning entry in the Arts Council of Surrey’s annual Christmas card art competition.

For this year’s card, Seitz’s mixed-media work is paired with Amanda Smith-Weston’s first-place verse, “From our family to yours.”

Until Dec. 12, all of the contest entries can be viewed at Newton Culture Centre (13530 72 Ave., Surrey), and also online at artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

The Arts Council of Surrey invited artists and writers to submit 2D images of their original artwork or up to eight lines of poetry or prose for a juried competition to be featured on the organization’s annual Christmas card, the website notes.

“First place for both visual and literary entries received 25 Christmas cards with their image printed on the front of the card or their words printed on the inside, as well as their bio and headshots on the back of the card.”

The “visual” contest winners also included Carla Paterson’s “Snow Angel” (in second place), Elayne Preston’s “Christmas Balls” (third) and honourable-mention submissions from Andre Paulhus (“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”) and Judy Lewis “Joyful.”

Smith-Weston’s winning verse reads: “Wishing you Creativity and Light this holiday season, and in the New Year to come. Happy Holidays.” The other “literary” contest winners are Ken Westdorp (second place, for “Christmas Splendor”), Patty Halliday (third, for “See the Stars”) and Patty Halliday (honourable mention, “Santa is Near”).

On the arts council website starting Dec. 15, look for Wendy Mould’s “great interview-style video with exhibiting artists who have won in their respective categories. Gain insight into their inspiration behind their entries.”

Looking ahead, another Artist Garage Sale is planned as a fundraiser for the Youth Arts Council of Surrey on Jan. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre. Admission is by donation at the event, tables $15.

“Do you have art supplies or other arts-specific items that you aren’t using?” sale planners ask. “Clear out space in your cupboards and make a little money. Book a table and bring your new or gentle used costumes, musical instruments, dance shoes, paints, paint brushes, pencils, jewelry-making supplies, yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks, guitar strings, music books, sheet music, frames, mats, ceramic tools… anything that someone creative can use!”

To book a tale and for more info, email youthartscouncil@gmail.com.


