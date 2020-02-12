One of the grand-prize homes in the Choices Lottery is located in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood. (Contributed photo)

Choices Lottery grand-prize home located in Morgan Creek

$2.9-million house features five bedrooms, high-tech features

One of the grand-prize homes in the upcoming BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choices Lottery is located on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

A 6,225 sq.-ft., $2.9-million home in Morgan Creek is one of eight grand-prize options in the annual lottery. The home, located at 3428 155 St., features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, yoga room, sauna and “many high tech features.”

The grand-prize package also comes with over $100,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash. Other prize-home options are in Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Squamish, Vancouver’s False Creek neighbourhood, a two-home package in Courtenay and Victoria. The eighth option is $2.2 million tax-free.

For anyone interested in touring the Morgan Creek home, it’s open for visitors from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. A virtual tour is available online, at bcchildren.com/grand-prizes.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula has been a popular location for Choices Lottery homes in recent years. Last year, three grand-prize homes were based in South Surrey, and in 2018 one of the top prizes was a White Rock home.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bcchildren.com


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former MP thanked for supporting relocation of Anniedale School

Just Posted

Missing Surrey man found dead

Allan McCrea, 66, was reported missing on Sept. 26

Former MP thanked for supporting relocation of Anniedale School

130-year-old historic schoolhouse has been fully restored

Surrey councillor says taxpayers’ cash should help the needy, not an SFU gala

Steven Pettigrew was the sole council member to vote against SFU’s pitch for $5,000 for a gala

Choices Lottery grand-prize home located in Morgan Creek

$2.9-million house features five bedrooms, high-tech features

Surrey council approves bylaw to establish ethics commissioner

Councillor Brenda Locke says it’s a first for B.C., but Councillor Steven Pettigrew says bylaw is flawed

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

Most Read