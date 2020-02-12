Choices Lottery grand-prize home located in Morgan Creek

One of the grand-prize homes in the Choices Lottery is located in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood. (Contributed photo)

One of the grand-prize homes in the upcoming BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choices Lottery is located on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

A 6,225 sq.-ft., $2.9-million home in Morgan Creek is one of eight grand-prize options in the annual lottery. The home, located at 3428 155 St., features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, yoga room, sauna and “many high tech features.”

The grand-prize package also comes with over $100,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash. Other prize-home options are in Tsawwassen, Kelowna, Squamish, Vancouver’s False Creek neighbourhood, a two-home package in Courtenay and Victoria. The eighth option is $2.2 million tax-free.

For anyone interested in touring the Morgan Creek home, it’s open for visitors from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. A virtual tour is available online, at bcchildren.com/grand-prizes.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula has been a popular location for Choices Lottery homes in recent years. Last year, three grand-prize homes were based in South Surrey, and in 2018 one of the top prizes was a White Rock home.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bcchildren.com



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter