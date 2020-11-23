Children’s clothing, winter wear sought at White Rock RCMP ‘main event’

Jack Herring, 3, met Santa at a 2017 ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event held by White Rock RCMP. This Saturday (Nov. 28), the detachment will host a drive-thru collection drive as part of its month-long children’s clothing drive. (File photo)

A month-long drive to collect children’s clothing for Sources Community Resource Centres and Options Community Services is nearing its end, but the main event is yet to come.

Hosted by White Rock RCMP and White Rock Victim Services & Community Policing, the drive got underway on Nov. 1 and is continuing to Dec. 1, with donations of new children’s clothing welcomed at the 15299 Pacific Ave. detachment.

For the final push, this Saturday (Nov. 28) has been set aside for a ‘main event’ – a drive-thru style affair for which staff and volunteers will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive donations.

Victim Services/Crime Prevention Co-ordinator Romy Devries said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including gloves and masks for all staff and volunteers.

Both drive-in and walk-up donations will be welcomed. Anyone planning to drop by with donations is asked to wear a face mask.

Devries noted that other items will also be accepted during the drive, including clothing for teens and winter items such as gloves and scarves. Cash donations are also welcome.

Last year, approximately $700 was raised.

Supported by the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, the clothing drive is also a way to support Victims of Crime Week (Nov. 22-28) and survivors of domestic violence, Devries added.

