Child care awards for Surrey facility and two individuals

Award winner Tammy Dyer (right) with Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development. (submitted photo)

A Surrey facility and two individuals are among those honoured provincially with 2018 Child Care Awards of Excellence.

Tammy Dyer, former manager of Growing Supports Daycare, was given a Lifetime Achievement award at a weekend event, and Vanessa Hickman, facility manager of the Awahsuk Aboriginal Head Start Preschool in Surrey, took home the Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence.

Khalsa Childcare Centre also earned an award of excellence at the event, organized to celebrate those dedicated to early care and learning.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and I’m glad our village includes Tammy Dyer and Vanessa Hickman,” said Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. “These leaders have made an incredible difference to the children and families in our community for more than 20 years, and the benefit of their legacies will be felt for years to come.”

Dyer, deputy executive director at Options Community Services, has provided “invaluable support to countless teen parents and their young children throughout her career,” according to a government release.

Hickman is described as a “strong advocate for Indigenous families” for more than 20 years.

“Hickman is sharing her knowledge, commitment and expertise beyond the community of Surrey,” says a release. “She is reaching even more children by managing all the early years programming at the Fraser Region Aboriginal Centre.”

Award recipients were nominated by peers, parents and local governments, and the ministry received 66 nominations for this year’s awards. The event is hosted by The Ministry of Children and Family Development.

CLICK HERE to see photos from the awards ceremony.

Since 1991, Khalsa Childcare Centre “has been a fixture of the Surrey community, preparing local children for success at school and beyond.”

“Child care providers are the heart of our child care system and make a life-long difference to the kids they serve,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “The fact that parents who once attended the centre are returning with their own children speaks volumes to the continued quality programming and dedicated staff, and is why they are so deserving of this award.”

Staff at Khalsa Childcare Centre work closely with community organizations, including the primary and elementary schools that are next door, “to create an exciting learning environment for local kids,” stated Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton. “This early exposure to the school environment helps to prepare children for success once they start school.”

Khalsa Childcare Centre, which has five locations across Surrey, is among four child care providers in B.C. selected to receive 2018 Child Care Awards of Excellence in the Provincial category.

Award winner Vanessa Hickman (left) with Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development. (submitted photo)