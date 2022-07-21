Champion of the Crescent event set for Saturday at Crescent Beach

Event is a fundraiser for Surrey Memorial Hospital’s youth mental-health initiatives

More than 200 paddlers participated in the 2017 Champion of the Crescent. This year’s event is set for Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Billed as Surrey Memorial Hospital’s “signature summer fundraising event,” the Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event is set for this weekend in South Surrey.

The event will be held at Blackie Spit Park (3136 McBride Ave.) on Saturday (July 23), from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and will include teams of paddleboarders competing in a variety of races, which are set to begin at 1 p.m.

The event, which was first held in 2016, features teams of four paddlers – friends, family or co-workers – who compete in fast-paced relay races for a chance to win the coveted Champion of the Crescent trophy. Adding to the festivities will be an award for best team costume and for the team that falls the most.

In addition to the action on the water, organizers are promising “a full day of activities” which will be highlighted by a concert from B.C. rocker Barney Bentall at 5:30 p.m.

The event aims to raise funds for youth mental health – a problem that organizers note has become even more important in the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise $200,000.

The event was not held the last two summers due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit the event’s official website.

