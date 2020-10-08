Messages written in chalk outside of Rosemary Heights Elementary, after one class was sent home to self-isolate after exposure to COVID-19. (Contributed photos)

Chalk-art messages aim to cheer up staff after COVID-19 exposure at Rosemary Heights Elementary

One class at the South Surrey school was sent home to self-isolate earlier this week

Parents and students from Rosemary Heights Elementary gathered together Wednesday to leave words of encouragement for fellow classmates at the South Surrey school, after one class was sent home to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure earlier this week.

Yesterday evening, members of the community wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalks surrounding the school, writing notes such as ‘Don’t worry be happy’; ‘We love you’; and ‘We love our school! Thanks for keeping us safe!’

The messages were meant as to encourage staff when they arrived at work Thursday morning, according to the Surrey School District, adding that the chalk-art campaign was co-ordinated by the school’s Parent Advisory Council.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed by the school district that an entire class at Rosemary Heights Elementary had been told to stay home and self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure.

In an Oct. 6 letter to parents, the district said an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended the school on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2.

“Based on their contact tracing, Fraser Health has reached out today with additional information for one class, including instructions for that class to stay at home and self-isolate. Fraser Health will be reaching out to these parents and staff directly,” the letter said.

“Please note that only one class is being asked to self-isolate. All other classes should continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19 as per our school policy.”

According to school district spokesperson Ritinder Matthew, student learning would not be disrupted and class instruction was to continue virtually.


