Cenotaph statue in Surrey now a reminder of colonel who became a sculptor

André Gauthier’s ‘Kneeling in Remembrance’ statue was unveiled in 2006

One of Surrey’s most prominent reminders of war and the sacrifices made by soldiers now stands as a memorial to the man who made it.

Often photographed, the “Kneeling in Remembrance” bronze statue at Cloverdale’s Heritage Square was crafted by André Gauthier.

The oversized work of art, part of Surrey’s public collection, depicts a Second World War soldier, kneeling and with helmet in hand, paying his respects to a fallen comrade.

The sculpture was donated to the city through contributions from local school children, Veterans Affairs, Canadian Legion, municipal, and federal sources to complete the top feature of the existing cenotaph, according to a post at surrey.ca.

The unveiling of the 650-pound statue took place during the 2006 Remembrance Day ceremony there, at 17671 56th Ave.

Gauthier, who was a colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces, was a Canadian monument sculptor and designer in various materials including bronze casting. He was also an artist in oil painting, charcoal and watercolours.

An Ottawa resident who was also born in Canada’s capital city, Gauthier died two years ago, on Oct. 26, 2017, at the age of 82.

“Colonel Gauthier served a 37-year career in the Canadian Armed Forces before becoming a full-time sculptor,” says an obituary posted to cmea-agmc.ca. “André sculpted many statues and monuments that recognize the many branches of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

In November 1989, Gauthier was awarded the Order of Military Merit and retired that year.