Cemetery tour offers chance to discover ‘real-life love stories’

City of Surrey event to be hosted by historian Sue Bryant

A week before Valentine’s Day, the City of Surrey is offering a tour that “explores the symbols of love in a 100-year-old cemetery.”

On Feb. 8, from 1-2:30 p.m., local historian Sue Bryant will lead a tour of the Surrey Centre Cemetery (16671 Old McLellan Rd.) which will focus on how residents of yesteryear lived, rather than focusing on their deaths.

“How they made that dash between their life dates count,” said Bryant.

During the hour-and-a-half session, Bryant will reveal stories of local residents, including stories “that speak to the enduring love of several local couples.”

Inside the cemetery, the tour will begin at the Christ Church – which was built in 1884 – where visitors will hear the story of the church’s first reverend and how he met the love of his life. From there, as the tour moves through the cemetery, Bryant will tell the “heartwarming tale” of how one of Surrey’s first mayors met his wife.

“Whether it be a couple who met during their school years and began an epic romance that lasted the rest of their days, or the well-known local businessman who met his future wife overseas while serving in a World War, the cemetery holds the stories of many a family with a heartwarming tale to tell,” said Bryant.

Cost for the tour is $15 per person, and participants meet at the cemetery. Register online or by calling 604-592-6956 (with course ID 469983).

