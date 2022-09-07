Celebration set for King George Hub as plans cement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

The event will take place Sept. 15, from noon to 5 p.m.

The free event will feature live performances, food, face-painting and an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink (Submitted photo: PCI Developments)

The developers behind the King George Hub will be hosting a free community event later this month to celebrate the mixed-use development project, which will be a pivotal stop in the future SkyTrain route to Langley.

The event, organized by PCI Developments, is set to take place Sept. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m., at the King George SkyTrain Station outside of Save-On-Foods.

The hub, saw Phase One completed in 2015. Hub One and Two sold out in 2017. The development is currently in Phase D. They are building 886 homes in Plaza One and Two.

The Hub is just steps from King George Skytrain Station and developers are expecting the buildings will home 4,000 residents and over 2,700 jobs.

The free event features live performances by Rangla Punjab Arts, Kutapira and DJ A-Slam.

There will also be food, crafts, face, painting and prizes, along with an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink at 2 p.m.

King George Station will be the start of the new Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, which is expected to be completed by 2028.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

CommunitySurrey