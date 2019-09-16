Celebration of life set for Ray Gemmill

Cloverdale’s larger-than-life horse trainer Ray Gemmill will be remembered at a celebration of life Sept. 21.

The veteran Fraser Downs horseman passed away July 31 at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Gemmill retired from training in 2014 after a nearly 40-year career as part of horse racing at Fraser Downs/Cloverdale Raceway.

In 2014, the Cloverdale Reporter noted, “Gemmill drove the racetrack’s first winner – a horse named Guy Dominion owned by nine members of the Vancouver Canucks.”

Gemmill was born in Cobden, Ontario in 1930 and came west in the mid-’70s with other investors to found the Cloverdale Raceway. Gemmill raced for more than a decade before retiring from driving in 1991. Gemmill then trained horses until he retired from that in 2014, closing a six-decade career in horses.

Gemmill’s celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Homestretch overlooking Fraser Downs at Elements Casino.

Gemmill will be buried at Cobden Union Cemetery in Cobden, Ontario Oct. 5.



