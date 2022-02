Helen Fathers was in her fourth term as a White Rock councillor. (City of White Rock photo)

A memorial service and celebration of life have been scheduled for White Rock councillor Helen Fathers, who passed away on Feb. 7.

The service will be held Wednesday (March 2) at 12 p.m. at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre, 14831 28 Ave.

As some COVID restrictions have been relaxed, it will be a public event, but seating will be limited to 200, and masks must be worn.

For online condolences, visit www.victorymemorialpark.com

