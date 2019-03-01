Celebrating all things Irish in White Rock

Irish Club event set for March 16 at Hazelmere

Tickets are on sale now for a celebration of all things Irish: the Irish Club of White Rock’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Dance.

READ MORE: Irish culture celebrated

Set for Saturday, March 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club (18150 8 Ave.), the soiree is to include entertainment by Happy Hour Celtic Band and De Danaan Irish dancers, as well as food, dancing and prize draws.

This year, special guests are to include the first consulate of Ireland to B.C. Frank Flood and his wife, Orla.

The club, formed in 2003, focuses on recognizing Irish culture throughout the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

For tickets to the dinner/dance, $60, or for more information, contact Deirdre at 604-803-0773 or Kathleen at 604-536-3360.

