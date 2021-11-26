Celebrate a Life campaign returns to South Surrey shopping centre

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Celebrate a Life fundraiser returns to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Dec. 1-23. People who donate $20 or more are to receive a hand-painted wooden or clay dove. (Contributed file photo)

An annual campaign to raise funds supporting hospice programs and services gets underway Dec. 1 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre (1701 152 St.).

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Celebrate a Life event – started more than 30 years ago – aims to help those who have lost a loved one honour their memory during the holiday season.

Anyone interested may stop by the display during mall hours through Dec. 23, write their loved one’s name on a paper dove and hang the dove on the Celebrate a Life tree. Volunteers will be on hand to help or share information if needed, and those who donate $20 or more will receive a hand-painted wooden or clay dove as a keepsake.

Programs provided through the hospice society support those who are facing terminal illness or bereavement. Offered at no cost, they are funded by community donations and fundraising events. Last year, COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellation of two of the society’s key fundraisers, however, Celebrate a Life remained a staple.

Another hospice fundraiser currently underway this year is the Hospice Hoedown 50/50. Held in place of the 2021 in-person Hospice Hoedown – cancelled for the second year due to COVID-19 – only 4,000 tickets are being sold. Winner of the draw will take half the pot, which, as of Friday (Nov. 26), was at $1,130.

The deadline to buy tickets is noon on Dec. 15.

For more information on either event, call 604-531-7484 or visit peacearchhospice.org

