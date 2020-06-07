Members of CARP, and Ashberry and Logan owner Ernie Klassen, donated flowers to retirement homes in South Surrey this week. (Contributed photo)

CARP donates flowers to South Surrey retirement homes

Organization says it was a way to spread joy during COVID-19 restrictions

As a way to brighten the day of South Surrey seniors, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) hand delivered dozens of flowers to Semiahmoo Peninsula retirement homes this week.

“Not able to host educational and social events for older adults in the community due to COVID-19, CARP opted to support local business and spread some joy at the same time,” a release from CARP states.

The African violets were ordered from White Rock’s Ashberry & Logan Floral Design. Shop owner Ernie Klassen, CARP president Ramona Kaptyn and directors Denice Thompson and Maureen Annable dropped off the flowers this week.

CARP is Canada’s largest non-profit advocacy agency for older Canadians.

