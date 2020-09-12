From left: CARP chapter president Ramona Kaptyn, Sources CEO David Young, CARP communications director April Lewis and Carp events director Denice Thompson. (Contributed photo)

CARP donates $500 to Sources Community Resource Centres

Food security of utmost importance for senior Canadians

Food security is of utmost importance to seniors health and well being.

For that reason, the White Rock Surrey Chapter of the Candian Association for Retired Persons (CARP) recently presented a cheque for $500 to Sources CEO David Young to benefit Sources Food Bank.

READ MORE: Sources Food Bank issues plea for donations amid COVID-19 crisis

With in-person educational and social events off the table due to COVID-19, CARP is seeking ways to help older community members while maintaining physical distance.

The chapter has also given African violets, pens and Zoomer magazines to seniors’ retirement homes and had an online photo contest with cash prizes.

CARP is Canada’s largest non-profit advocacy association for older Canadians. Its mission is to advocate for better healthcare, financial security, and freedom from ageism.

Sources Community Resource Centres is a not-for-profit social services agency and registered charity providing support to individuals and families in Surrey, White Rock, Delta, Langley, Prince George and Parksville.

