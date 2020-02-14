Can you help Delta Heritage Society learn more about these items?

DHS is reviewing its collection to prepare for the opening of the new Delta Cultural Centre

The Delta Heritage Society is looking for more info about some of the items in its collection: a “cheese cutter” cash register, a window from a curved wall, a hand truck possibly used to move bricks, and a signal flag from the St. Mungo Cannery. (Delta Heritage Society photos)

The Delta Heritage Society has many items in its collections with fascinating stories to tell, and this month it’s spotlighting four in the hopes of learning a little more about them.

The first item is a unique “cheese cutter” cash register (pitcured top-left) , manufactured in 1920 that may have been used in Fisher’s Drug Store up to 1948. The register was brought in a loan to the society in 1978. In order to process the item further, the society needs to know if it was, in fact, used in Fisher’s Drug Store, as well as more information about the Magee family and whether there is anyone who recalls this item being placed on loan.

Next, this glass window (pictured top-right) is a marvelous example of a single hung window which would have been found in a curved wall, such as in a turret, evoking memories of a time when Queen Anne-style homes were prevalent in Delta. Unfortunately, the society has no information about which home it is from or who may have donated it. It has been part of the collection since at least 1983.

This unique hand truck (pictured bottom-left) was used to transport items short distances. It may have been used to transport items on a loading dock such as at a railway station, dock, feed or lumber store, but is believed to have been used to move bricks. If it is a brick dolly, the society would like to find out if it was used as part of the brick-making operation at McAdam Creek in North Delta.

And finally, there’s this flag from the St. Mungo Cannery (pictured bottom-right) . It was first brought to the Delta Archives as part of its records of the cannery, before being transferred to the Delta Museum in 1990. It appears to be a signal flag of some type, probably used to communicate with fishers on the Fraser River. The society is hoping to get more information about how exactly the flag was used.

Anyone with information regarding any these items is asked to contact the society at deltamuseum@delta.ca.

As the Delta Heritage Society prepares for the eventual opening of the new Delta Cultural Centre, it is taking a close look at the items in its collection. This review leads not only to bringing in additional artifacts to tell the most complete version of the community’s story possible, but also removing items that may not be relevant to Delta.

Each item is given careful consideration, and along with an established set of criteria, the society counts on the information provided by the donor when deciding whether an item should be added, retained or removed from the collection.

For more information on the accessioning and de-accessioning of artifacts, or to learn more about Delta’s history, visit deltaheritagesociety.ca.

