Fundraising is underway to help Semiahmoo Peninsula resident Cara Anderson, who is battling brain cancer. (gofundme.com photo)

Campaign aims to raise $100K for Semiahmoo Peninsula woman battling brain cancer

Cara Anderson, who works in the film industry, underwent emergency surgery in January

Fundraising is underway to ease the journey of a Semiahmoo Peninsula woman who is battling an aggressive brain cancer.

According to details posted at gofundme.com, friends hope to raise $100,000 for Cara Anderson, who is described as an FX buyer in the film industry. Since the campaign’s Feb. 21 launch, more than $47,000 has been donated.

In sharing a bit of Anderson’s story, campaign organizer Karen Popoff explains that a glioblastoma was removed during emergency surgery in January, however, another was discovered this past Sunday (March 6).

An MRI was to be done yesterday (March 8), and if the tumour is deemed operable, Anderson “has elected to undergo another neurosurgery,” Popoff writes in an update.

“Please join us in holding for a positive outcome.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Help sought for White Rock family facing ‘insurmountable’ costs of mom’s brain-cancer fight

According to information at IMDb.com, Anderson has been involved in dozens of productions, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Godzilla and Lost in Space.

For more information, to donate to the fundraiser or to connect with Popoff, visit gofundme.com


