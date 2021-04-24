A thank you card for gifts sent to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

A thank you card for gifts sent to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

Call for help in Nunavut reaches South Surrey

A retired RCMP officer’s quest for care packages spurred many to act

He may not have any direct connection to South Surrey, but a retired RCMP officer has inspired local residents to help in Nunavut nonetheless.

Susan Richards de Wit said she was moved to assemble care packages for a community in the northern territory after learning of a Facebook ask posted by Geoff McKay.

McKay – who retired in St. Albert, Alta. with 25 years’ service under his belt – told people that he would be in Hall Beach, Nunavut through March, as part of a swing shift where officers relieve each other for a month at a time to serve in the rural communities. (The RCMP Reserve program hires retired or former officers to fill temporary vacancies within the RCMP. Reservists may work up to three months in a year.)

“His ask was for people to get a prepaid box at the post office and fill it with food, treats like chocolate and small toys for kids in the community which he would personally distribute,” de Wit told Peace Arch News.

In his Jan. 30 post – composed after receiving a box of goodies himself – McKay directed those eager to help to shipping boxes available at Canada Post for $20 each.

“I was hoping that my friends could help me make some kids day in my next community in March,” McKay writes. “Don’t want to say too much but a fellow here knocked on my door every evening looking for food. Some of them here don’t have too much.

“Why don’t you fill one up for a kid… boy or girl under 10,” he continues. “I will deliver it personally when I get there.”

The response blew McKay away, with boxes arriving from across Canada and as far away as New York City, according to revwords.com

De Wit – who, with her husband Bob and their daughter Amadea, launched a Special Olympics Sport Start program in South Surrey in 2013 – said she first heard of the effort from a friend in Anmore, then confirmed it through the on-duty officer at the Hall Beach detachment.

In early March, she mailed off two boxes full of items including canned food, chocolate and small toys. A pair of shoes, new socks and small food items were donated to the cache by Special Olympics athlete Shaylyn Allen, de Wit added.

Allen described responding to McKay’s request as “so much fun!”

“I like to make new friends and be of service when I can,” she said in a statement provided to PAN.

Last week, she received a thank-you card from McKay, along with photos of the recipients.

She said it’s “just great to see this officer doing such good work and using Facebook to spread a bit of joy in communities that might otherwise be forgotten.”

“I think we all want to help children and families and he gives us an opportunity to do just that! The RCMP work tirelessly and this is just an extra act of kindness on his part.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shaylyn Allen packs up donations for delivery to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

Shaylyn Allen packs up donations for delivery to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

Shaylyn Allen packs up donations for delivery to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

Shaylyn Allen packs up donations for delivery to Nunavut. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Surrey students plan four-year fundraising effort for seniors facility

Just Posted

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole chats to Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce members via Zoom April 23. (Screengrab via Zoom)
O’Toole wants 2022 Olympics in Canada, ‘we should put forward a bid to replace Beijing’

Leader of Conservative Party chatted with Cloverdale Chamber April 23

L.A. Matheson Secondary students with teacher Gurpreet Kaur Bains (second from right) and Guru Nanak Diversity Village fundraising officer Ankita Grewal (second from left). The students are fundraising for the next four years to support the long-term care facility for South Asian seniors. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey students plan four-year fundraising effort for seniors facility

More than $1,700 raised so far

Susan Richards de Wit shared these photos of a Nunavut family who received care packages she sent from South Surrey. (Contributed photos)
Call for help in Nunavut reaches South Surrey

A retired RCMP officer’s quest for care packages spurred many to act

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Finance minister says B.C. ‘absolutely committed’ to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Finance Minister Selina Robinson did a post-budget breakdown with the Surrey Board of Trade

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

Most Read