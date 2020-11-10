Cadets clean Langley Cenotaph and Cloverdale Cenotaph

Lieutenant Dawn Royle and cadets from Langley’s 2277 Seaforth Highlanders cadet corps cleaned the Langley and Cloverdale cenotaphs Nov. 9.
The volunteers observed COVID safety protocols while prepping the cenotaphs for Remembrance Day.
Cloverdale crew
Cadets: Lance Corporal C. Churko, Master Corporal K. Churko,, Corporal C. Hitchinson, Corporal L. Hitchinson, and Master Warrant Officer T. McKinnon.
Officers: Lieutenant Dawn Royle (organizer) and Lieutenant Rick Wiltshire.
Langley crew
Cadets: Regimental Sergeant Major K. Ferbey, Sergeant S. Murphy, Master Corporal J. Hammond, Corporal L. Hammond, Corporal R. Sanderson, Corporal K. Sanderson, Warrant Officer C. Malcolm, and Warrant Officer D. Wang.
Officers: Second Lieutenant Eugene Collinson and Lieutenant Randall Neighbours.
