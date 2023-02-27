Burrows family donates $60,000 toward priority needs at Delta Hospital

Since 2010, The Harlow and Mary Ann Burrows Family Foundation has donated over $260,000

(From left) Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation major giving manger Jodi Stokes and executive director Lisa Hoglund receive a cheque for $60,000 from Harlow and Mary Ann Burrows Family Foundation board members Harlow Burrows, Sean Doolan and Marisa Doolan on Dec. 19, 2022. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

The Harlow and Mary Ann Burrows Family Foundation recently donated $60,000 to support Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s Holiday Wish List campaign.

With the Burrows’ gift and other donations received over the holidays, the foundation has been able to fund critical equipment needs across the Delta Hospital Campus of Care, including at Mountain View Manor and the Irene Thomas Hospice.

“The Delta Hospital Campus of Care is growing and thriving thanks to our dedicated community. The Burrows Family Foundation’s love for their community shows through their philanthropic efforts. They are an inspiration, and we are so fortunate to have their ongoing support,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“Through donor support, we will be able to ensure the Delta Hospital Campus of Care provides the very best health care services to Delta, now and into the future.”

According to a DHCHF press release, the Burrows family has the “highest regard” for community enrichment, volunteerism and a mission to improve lives of Delta residents when choosing to support a charitable organization.

“By continuing to support [the foundation], the Burrows have helped make transformative improvements to the Delta Hospital Campus of Care.”

Since 2010, The Harlow and Mary Ann Burrows Family Foundation has donated over $260,000 in support of critical equipment at the Delta Hospital campus.

