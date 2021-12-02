Brrr-ing on 2022 White Rock/South Surrey Coldest Night of the Year

White Rock Pride Society’s 2021 Coldest Night of the Year team. (Gord Wait photo) Participants of the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year in White Rock. (Tiffany Kwong photo) Sources CEO David Young (left) watches White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker put on a Coldest Night of the Year toque at the 2020 event. (Tiffany Kwong photo) Team Frozen Goods at the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year event in White Rock. (Tiffany Kwong photo)

The ninth edition of Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year event is queued up to be a longer one than in past years.

But fear not, the extension is to the location name – to ‘White Rock/South Surrey’ from simply ‘White Rock’ – not the actual distance participants commit to trek. It recognizes that walkers, donors and sponsors have always come from both communities.

Returning to Memorial Park and along the White Rock waterfront from 3-6 p.m. on Feb. 26, the 2022 White Rock/South Surrey CNOY is also planned as a blended event, to enable those who can’t make it out on the actual event day to still participate, by completing the walk on their own schedule, on any day in February, and anywhere in the world.

Maintaining a virtual option was decided based on the success of the all-virtual 2021 event – when $229,000 was raised – event planner Abby Gemino said.

“If we were able to raise that much money virtually, we don’t want to let go of that,” Gemino explained Wednesday (Dec. 1).

“We had people from Vancouver Island and Prince George supporting and doing fundraising from our offices out there. We had support from Toronto and even as far as Portugal. It just expands our reach, being able to do that.”

Last February, 56 teams of donors signed on to help raise funds for homeless-prevention services on the Semiahmoo Peninsula. Teams had a three-day window in which to complete their two- or five-km walk close to home and “with their household or safe bubble, following the recommendations of our Provincial Health Officer and local health authorities.”

READ MORE: White Rock Coldest Night event raises $220,000

The amount raised was more than double that of the 2020 event, and was the second-most out of 149 participating locations. Following that news, CEO David Young said he was “overwhelmed.”

“It’s incredible, not just locally, but across the country. We’ve seen tremendous engagement and support for the event… it’s just been heartwarming to see,” Young said.

For the 2022 walk, organizers are aiming to recruit 65 team captains and raise at least $200,000.

An early-bird contest offers those who sign up by Dec. 31 a chance at winning a $100 Save-on-Foods gift card. There is no cost to participate, but those who raise $150 or more ($75 or more if you’re 17 or younger) will receive a CNOY toque, “as a sign that you’ve accomplished some seriously impressive and impactful fundraising for SOURCES.”

Team captains will be emailed weekly with updates, including regarding a date for toque pickup, and Gemino encouraged those who plan to participate to join Sources CNOY Facebook Group to share photos and encouragement.

She noted that COVID-19 safety protocols and public health orders will be followed at the in-person event.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 1) morning, 11 teams totalling 19 walkers had registered.

To sign up, visit https://cnoy.org/location/whiterocksouthsurrey

