A vintage Jaguar on display at the Jaguar MG Car Club’s 2018 show in North Vancouver. This year’s event will be held in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

Jaguar MG Car Club to celebrate 50 years at Hazelmere RV Park event

A club for enthusiasts of British sports cars is going back to its roots in celebration of its 50th year.

On Aug. 24, the Jaguar MG Car Club – which was formed in 1969 – will host its annual car show, but rather than host the event in North Vancouver, which for years has been the show’s host city, the club will host this year’s event in South Surrey, at Hazelmere RV Park (18843 8 Ave.).

The Hazelmere Valley location served as the venue for the club’s inaugural show back in 1969, club member Allan Lawrence told Peace Arch News. This year’s show – which is part of a three-day celebration for club members, that is capped with a banquet and brunch – will feature members’ own Jaguars and MGs, as well as British motorcycles, from a variety of decades, from the 1940s through to present day.

There will be many “iconic” vehicles among those on display, Lawrence added, including MGs from the 1950s and Jaguar E-Types.

The club itself has grown markedly since its early years – from “small beginnings” said Lawrence – and now boasts more than 150 members.

“Our membership includes those that love to work restoring these cars themselves or having others do it for them – often a bit of both,” he added.

The club holds a variety of shows and rides throughout the year, though the upcoming Hazelmere show “is our prime event.” The club also raises money for charity through various events, including the popular Kruise for Kids event, a Lower Mainland-wide in which different auto enthusiasts and clubs raise funds for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Admission to the Aug. 24 show is free. For more information, www.jaguarmg.com


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC & Alberta Guide Dogs congratulate Delta MP on Accessible Canada Act

Just Posted

‘A triage point’: Surrey’s new SAFE centre aims to divert kids away from gang life

The Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment Centre has been quietly operating since January

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

Second-annual fundraiser will support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and other local charities

British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

Jaguar MG Car Club to celebrate 50 years at Hazelmere RV Park event

South Surrey riverfront plan draws interest at open house

Nicomekl River area to be site of linear park, timeline still to be determined

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 8

Events and community listings for North Delta

Motive ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Canadians ready for more health-care technology, virtual care: poll

Eight in 10 were interested in the ability to access all of their health information on one electronic platform

Okanagan wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

Most Read