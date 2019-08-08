British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

A vintage Jaguar on display at the Jaguar MG Car Club’s 2018 show in North Vancouver. This year’s event will be held in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

A club for enthusiasts of British sports cars is going back to its roots in celebration of its 50th year.

On Aug. 24, the Jaguar MG Car Club – which was formed in 1969 – will host its annual car show, but rather than host the event in North Vancouver, which for years has been the show’s host city, the club will host this year’s event in South Surrey, at Hazelmere RV Park (18843 8 Ave.).

The Hazelmere Valley location served as the venue for the club’s inaugural show back in 1969, club member Allan Lawrence told Peace Arch News. This year’s show – which is part of a three-day celebration for club members, that is capped with a banquet and brunch – will feature members’ own Jaguars and MGs, as well as British motorcycles, from a variety of decades, from the 1940s through to present day.

There will be many “iconic” vehicles among those on display, Lawrence added, including MGs from the 1950s and Jaguar E-Types.

The club itself has grown markedly since its early years – from “small beginnings” said Lawrence – and now boasts more than 150 members.

“Our membership includes those that love to work restoring these cars themselves or having others do it for them – often a bit of both,” he added.

The club holds a variety of shows and rides throughout the year, though the upcoming Hazelmere show “is our prime event.” The club also raises money for charity through various events, including the popular Kruise for Kids event, a Lower Mainland-wide in which different auto enthusiasts and clubs raise funds for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Admission to the Aug. 24 show is free. For more information, www.jaguarmg.com



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter