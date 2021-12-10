‘Bright Walk in White Rock’ lights up tonight

White Rock’s Bright Walk was gleaming on the waterfront Thursday night (Dec. 9), ahead of a Dec. 10 launch event. (@aaron_hinks Twitter photo)

White Rock’s waterfront was twinkling with the glow of the season Thursday (Dec. 9) night, and the public is invited to celebrate the official opening of the ‘Bright Walk in White Rock’ display tonight.

Launching at an event set for 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in Memorial Park, the display is a production of the city’s Parks and Special Events department, and is set to run until Feb. 15.

Previous events, organized by the White Rock Lights Society, with contributions in kind by the city, were known as the White Rock Festival of Lights in 2019, and White Rock Lights in 2020.

READ MORE: New name for winter lighting display at White Rock waterfront

The new name was announced last month, in recognition that the event has been taken on by the city.

Tonight’s festivities are to begin at 5:30 p.m., and include a tree lighting with Mayor Darryl Walker and council, live entertainment, bouncy elves, food carts and more. Santa is also expected to join in.

According to event information online, the display goes “beyond the Christmas tree.”

“There are many installations including an illuminated light tunnel and a snowman family photo opportunity,” an event description on Facebook explains. “Each night enjoy holiday-themed lights on the White Rock pier, Canada’s Longest Pier.”

Details on the city’s website note that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed, however, as most of the event is outdoors, proof of vaccination is not required. Masks are suggested.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

ChristmasCity of White Rock