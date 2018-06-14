Brenden’s Ride participants, including event founder Brenden Parker (middle) and Surrey-Panorama MLA Stephanie Cadieux (left), pose for a photo during the 2017 fundraiser. (Photo: facebook.com/brendensride)

‘Brenden’s Ride’ to roll from Cloverdale to Grouse Mountain on June 23

Charity event will raise money for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports this year

Another “Brenden’s Ride” is ready to roll again, this time as a fundraiser for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports (VASS).

The event, set for Saturday, June 23, will see motorcycles, cars and trucks travel from Rusty’s Neighbourhood Pub in Cloverdale to Grouse Mountain.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Cloverdale resident Brenden Parker, 22, who travels in an electric wheelchair due to cerebral palsy.

First held in 2014, Brenden’s Ride has raised more than $88,000 for local charities.

This year, Parker has chosen to donate all proceeds to a charity that has impacted his life by giving him hours of thrills as a sit-skier.

The VASS runs ski and snowboarding programs for people with a disability at Grouse, Cypress and Seymour mountains.

“We were absolutely thrilled when we were chosen as the recipient for Brenden’s Ride,” Anne Bethune, president of VASS, said in a release. “This winter we had a waitlist of over 50 participants. With the funds raised at Brenden’s Ride, we will be able to purchase specialized equipment, train more leaders, and bring the waitlist down.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO OF 2017 EVENT)

On June 23, Brenden’s Ride-rs will gather at Rusty’s for registration and breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at 17770 56th Ave., Surrey. The two-hour ride to Grouse Mountain will be followed by a gondola ride, lunch and a performance by country musician Karen Lee Batten. The fee is $35 for everything – breakfast, lunch, the gondola ride, commemorative shirt and entertainment. Details are posted at vass.ca/brendens-ride, or visit brendensride.ca.

“After the event you’re welcome to spend the rest of your day enjoying all that the activities that the mountain has to offer, all of this for just $35/person while supporting people with disabilities,” says an event post on the VASS website.

In 2017, Brenden’s Ride involved more 100 riders who travelled from Cloverdale to Easter Seals Camp Squamish, raising more than $34,000 to send kids with disabilities to camp.


