Boundary Bay Polar Bear Swim a frigid success

More than 330 people attended the annual Jan. 1 swim

Some swimmers at the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim dressed to bring in the new year in style. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta started off 2018 with a splash, with 337 people taking a dip in Boundary Bay’s chilly waters for the annual polar bear swim.

Swimmers had the option of taking a quick dip in the five degree water, or going the distance to reach the bell atop a buoy several meters out. This year, returning champion Jacob Enns was the first to reach the bell, followed by Stephen Stubbs and Jacob Bonikowsky.

The event also honoured other swimmers, including Rolf Grigull, who at 79 was the oldest person to participate in this year’s event, and Stig Aronsson and Jonas Zeides, who came from Germany to participate.

Although there weren’t prizes for it, many people also dressed up for the occasion, including one man who jumped in the water wearing a Star Wars stormtrooper mask.

In addition to the swim, which took place at 1 p.m., the event also featured a drumming group, face painting, entertainers and a campfire where kids could roast marshmallows.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

The 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim had games and other activities for bundled up kids. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Two men stand guard on paddle boards as the beach prepares to enter Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

RCM search and rescue workers bring a bell out into deeper waters. There are prizes for the first three swimmers to reach the bell. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The air temperature hovered around zero degrees while swimmers waited for the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim to start. (Grace Kennedy photo)

People race into the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Rolf Grigull, 79, was honoured with a plaque and gift bag for being the oldest participant at the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Stig Aronsson (left) and Jonas Zeides (right) travelled all the way from Germany to participate in the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)