Boosh Food founder Connie Marples (right) delivers some Boosh Food items to Christine Mohr, CEO of Options Community Services, in December, 2020. Boosh Food has just moved their operations to Cloverdale. (Photo: Moonraker PR)

Boosh Food moves to Cloverdale

‘Plant-based comfort food’ company moving to 65A Avenue

Boosh Food is moving to Cloverdale.

The Surrey-based start up has continued to expand since it launched in 2017. According to a release, the company is “rapidly growing” and needed to respond “to increased consumer demand” for it’s unique plant-based items.

“We are extremely excited about our rapid expansion and growth,” said founder Connie Marples, “Over the past quarter, we’ve made significant hires in key areas.”

Now the plant-based food company is opening a new headquarters on 65A Avenue, near 176th Street.

Boosh’s new location will include a “commercial grade test kitchen for new product development, a professional studio for filming cooking segments with guest chefs, extensive warehousing for their products, and traditional offices and meeting rooms,” according to the release.

“The new multipurpose facility will allow us to continue and expand, invent new plant-based dishes, invite guest chefs into our kitchen, and create outstanding podcasts and videos in order to share the Boosh story,” said Marples.

Billing its products as “plant-based comfort food,” Boosh Food offers six different entrées and meals incorporating both single-serve bowls and shareable meals for two. These include: Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl, Veggie Bolognese Bowl (with Beyond Meat), Mac & Cheeze & Peas Bowl, Mexican Fiesta Bowl, Rustic Veg Pot Pie Entrée, and Hearty Shepherd’s Pie Entrée.

More info on Boosh Food can be found by visiting booshfood.com.


Boosh Food founder Connie Marples (right) delivers some Boosh Food items to Christine Mohr, CEO of Options Community Services, in December, 2020. Boosh Food has just moved their operations to Cloverdale. (Photo: Moonraker PR)
Boosh Food moves to Cloverdale

'Plant-based comfort food' company moving to 65A Avenue

