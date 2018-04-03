Blood donor clinic at Langley church today

A blood donor clinic is happening until 8 p.m. tonight and there’s still space for people able to donate.
The clinic is at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd., from 1 to 8 p.m.
As of Monday evening, there were just over half the spots booked.
While Canadian Blood Services prefers that people book in advance, most clinics can accommodate walk-ins.
But people are advised to double check on eligibility online or by calling the 1-800 number.
Here’s some of the criteria:
• Must weigh 110lbs or more. Women 17-23 years old should check the height/weight requirement to make sure that they’re eligible.https://blood.ca/en/blood/can-i-donate#heightweight
• If they’ve been to Mexico, China, India, or other malaria-risk countries in the last year (365 days), call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).
• If you are taking any medication, call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).
• New tattoos and piercings – wait six months before donating
• Anyone who is sick with a cold or flu cannot donate.
Learn about Canada’s blood supply and how to donate at blood.ca.