Blood donor clinic at Langley church today

Canadian Blood Services is hoping people can fit in a stop at the clinic at Church in the Valley.

Canadian Blood Services has put out a call for donors for Langley mobile clinics, including one Tuesday at Church in the Valley. (Canadian Blood Services graphic)

A blood donor clinic is happening until 8 p.m. tonight and there’s still space for people able to donate.

The clinic is at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd., from 1 to 8 p.m.

As of Monday evening, there were just over half the spots booked.

While Canadian Blood Services prefers that people book in advance, most clinics can accommodate walk-ins.

But people are advised to double check on eligibility online or by calling the 1-800 number.

Here’s some of the criteria:

• Must weigh 110lbs or more. Women 17-23 years old should check the height/weight requirement to make sure that they’re eligible.https://blood.ca/en/blood/can-i-donate#heightweight

• If they’ve been to Mexico, China, India, or other malaria-risk countries in the last year (365 days), call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).

• If you are taking any medication, call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).

• New tattoos and piercings – wait six months before donating

• Anyone who is sick with a cold or flu cannot donate.

Learn about Canada’s blood supply and how to donate at blood.ca.