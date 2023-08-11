People drum during a Ghana Day event in the “Surrey Voices” series Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at King George Hub in Surrey. (Contributed photo: Saije Rusimovici/Downtown Surrey BIA)

BIA’s ‘Surrey Voices’ events celebrate diverse cultures, get people moving and drumming

Three summer gatherings at King George Hub

A three-event series again celebrated “Surrey Voices” this summer with the planning help of interns with Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

The diverse events aim to help people learn about the cultures of their neighbours, according to intern Shenae Meerkerk, who helped plan the gatherings at King George Hub, on King George Boulevard just north of Fraser Highway.

On the plaza there Thursday (Aug. 10), the last event in the 2023 series offered “a cultural fusion with Guinea Day first, featuring performer Kocassale Dioubate, a griot from the Mandingo tribe in Guinea,” Meerkerk explained.

He performed using a kora (stringed instrument) and bolon (traditional bass), and led a drumming workshop. Later, Burnaby International Folk Dancers performed and taught dance steps.

“We want to promote cultural engagement and understanding as the City of Surrey has a diverse population,” Meerkerk added.

“This year we held these events at the King George Hub which has a quickly increasing population as a result of the numerous towers nearby to it and allows passersby to see the event on their way to get lunch or go shopping.”

The BIA’s “Surrey Voices” events have been held at a few locations in recent years, including Holland Park and Surrey Civic Plaza.

Folk dancers at the “Surrey Voices” series event Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at King George Hub in Surrey. (Contributed photo: Saije Rusimovici/Downtown Surrey BIA)

For 2023, first of the “Surrey Voices” events was an Indonesia Night followed by a Japanese Day with Lorene Oikawa, who told stories of Japanese-Canadians in Surrey and taught origami.

This summer the Downtown Surrey BIA welcomed eight interns, co-op students from SFU from a variety of disciplines including interactive arts and technology, criminology, communications, planning and business.

“Although we have half the number of students we had in 2022, we managed to do almost the same amount of work,” BIA manager Bonnie Burnside noted ahead of an Aug. 14 luncheon at SFU Surrey, where the interns will recap their summer of work with the business group.


