Bell-bottoms, Bee Gees and more: Explore 1970s Surrey at upcoming talk

Students from Hjorth Road Elementary School run along the side of a busy street in this 1970s Basil King photograph. The 1970s saw multiple protests led by parents regarding the lack of traffic lights and crossing guards near schools. (Courtesy of the Surrey Archives / 2003.0100.116.)

The 1970s — bell-bottoms are all the rage, All in the Family is one of the hottest shows on air and the Bee Gees top the pop charts. It’s an iconic decade in pop culture, and also a significant era for Surrey.

On Saturday, May 12, the community is invited to explore 1970s Surrey at the latest Surrey Archives talk, featuring the archive’s Columbian Collection.

“The Columbian newspaper was a regional newspaper covering news and events across the Lower Mainland,” said Archivist Chelsea Bailey.

The Saturday talk will be a rare opportunity to sift through the contents of the Columbian Collection, which contains digitized photos and newspaper clippings highlighting Surrey’s events and personas from the 1970s.

“The Archives recently digitized just over 1,800 photos from this collection,” said Bailey. “It’s an incredible collection which profiles Surrey’s development from the 1950s and into the 1980s.”

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society, and is free to attend. It will take place at the Cloverdale Library (5642 176A Street), from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register online at surrey.ca/culture-recreation, using the code #4580083. For more information, call the Surrey Archives, Tuesday to Saturday at 604-502-6459 or visit www.surrey.ca/heritage.



