‘Being Punjabi’ exhibit nets Museum of Surrey two awards

Exhibit was first in Canada to focus on Surrey’s Punjabi community

Women dance Oct. 3, 2019, during the opening ceremony for the Museum of Surrey’s exhibit “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story.” The Museum of Surrey recently won two awards for the exhibit. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Museum of Surrey’s earned two awards Oct. 8 for their past exhibit Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story.

The British Columbia Museums Association (BCMA) recognized the work the museum put into Being Punjabi by awarding them the “Excellence in Community Engagement Award” and the “BCMA People’s Choice Award – Outstanding Exhibit.”

“These two awards are a confirmation of the great work that is ongoing at the museum,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release Oct. 14. “I would like to congratulate all of the community members who came forward to share their incredible stories and personal artifacts, making this feature exhibit such a success.”

Being Punjabi ran from Oct. 3, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2020 and it was the first exhibit in Canada to focus on Surrey’s Punjabis. The exhibition was a collaborative show, bringing together many to share family stories of both success and struggle—each told through historical artifacts and priceless family heirlooms.

“The museum continues to provide visitors with unique learning opportunities, shared experiences and storytelling as exemplified in this recent award-winning Punjabi exhibition,” Councillor Laurie Guerra said in the release. Guerra, chair of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee, added, “these innovative and immersive exhibits help us celebrate Surrey’s past, present and future.”

The Museum of Surrey recently reopened Sept. 9 after being closed since March.

People can visit the museum by signing up for pre-registered tours that run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.—Wednesday to Saturday.

There are no tours on Thursday afternoons, as the museum offers its Sketching Series program from 3 to 4 p.m. The Sketching Series, which is free, is open to all ages and offers the public a chance to sketch the items in the Arctic Voices exhibit.

Visitors can register for tours or the Sketching Series by visiting surrey.ca or by calling 604-592-6956.



