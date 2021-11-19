BC Hydro installs fast EV charging unit in Cloverdale

Arlan Benn charges his Tesla at Cloverdale’s new 100-kilowatt fast charging EV station. B.C. Hydro recently installed the new “pump” as part of its Electrification Plan. The initiative will see 325 fast-charging stations built at 145 locations across B.C. by 2025. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

B.C. Hydro has installed its first high-speed electric vehicle charger in Cloverdale.

The station will be part of a network of more than 100 fast chargers. Cloverdale’s new “pump” is a 100-kilowatt charger and is located in the King Street parking lot—the lot off 176A Street between 57th and 58th Avenues.

“They announced this as one of a hundred that are going into the province,” said Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA. “From what I understand, this is the first one that’s been installed in B.C.”

The new fast BC Hydro charging station can charge a vehicle in about 15 to 20 minutes. Their other charging station in the King Street lot is able recharge a car in about double the time, 30 to 40 minutes, as it’s a 50-kilowatt charger.

Orazietti said the fast-charger is important for Cloverdale as it will bring more drivers to the area.

“It increases exposure for Cloverdale,” said Orazietti. “We’re right next to the border, we’re right between two major highways, 15 and 10, and we’re a destination for shopping and services. This draws locals, tourists, and people passing through. It’s a crossroads.”

“We will continue to work together to ensure access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure to accelerate our transition to a low carbon economy,” Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said in a press release about the new fast charger.

B.C. Hydro is installing its charging network as part of its Electrification Plan. The new intuitive is an attempt to get people to switch over to hydroelectricity to help reduce carbon emissions. Part of the Electrification Plan is to inspire people to change over from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric cars.

“About 98 per cent of the electricity generated by B.C. Hydro comes from clean and renewable resources,” said Chris O’Riley, president of B.C. Hydro. “The electrification of the transportation industry with a significant reduction in carbon emissions is made possible in our province thanks to our clean energy advantage.”

Part of the Electrification Plan will see 325 fast-charging stations built at 145 locations across B.C. More 100-kilowatt chargers will start to be installed in the province in 2022.

For more information on BC Hydro’s Electrification Plan, visit bchydro.com and search: electrification plan.



