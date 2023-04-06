Basketball, dance and more at Surrey Slam Jam, free for teens at Guildford rec centre

For teens, Surrey Slam Jam is coming to Guildford Recreation Centre for a mid-April day filled with basketball, dance, art and culture.

Admission is free at the City of Surrey’s youth-showcase event, set for Saturday, April 15 from noon to 8 p.m.

Slam Jam is “packed with exciting workshops and activities that are sure to leave you feeling inspired and energized,” according to the event website (surrey.ca/slamjam), where registration is a click away.

“Learn how to spin like a pro at our DJ workshop, or join Sleepless Mindz for an epic dance workshop that will help you refine your skills and learn new moves. If beat-boxing is more your thing, don’t miss the chance to learn from Vino & Cimax in their amazing workshop. And for those who love to create, our art workshop with Emotionz is the perfect opportunity to express yourself and discover new forms of artistic expression.”

A “2v2 All Styles” dance battle involves prizes, and judges include Surrey’s Humuza Bazira (aka “Humuzza”), who danced his way to a top-four finish at the Red Bull Dance Your Style contest in South Africa in December. He represented Canada at the contest, which involved dozens of other dancers from 30 countries.

The 5v5 basketball tournament will involve teams in junior, seniors and girls divisions, and players can register as an individual if they don’t have a team.

On the art front, Slam Jam will feature various youth artists from the community. Any youth from Surrey can submit their art for a chance to be highlighted at the event. Preference will be given to artists whose style encompasses elements of Hip Hop culture. To submit, email youth@surrey.ca.

Guildford Recreation Centre is located at 15105 105 Ave., Surrey.



