Ball hockey scrubbed, Surrey’s ‘Toque Tuesday’ turns to drive-thru collection to help homeless

‘Clean out your closets and stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,’ urges the event’s ‘Supreme Commander’

Tim Baillie, the “Supreme Commander” of Toque Tuesday events in Surrey, at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2018. (File photo: Bala Yogesh)

Surrey’s Toque Tuesday charity event won’t feature a ball-hockey game for 2021, but donations are still encouraged at city hall on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Donations of cash and clothing for the homeless will be collected in the parkade there, including coats, boots, sweaters, new socks, underwear and hygiene items, in a “drive-thru” off University Boulevard at 104th Avenue.

“Clean out your closets and stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” urged Tim Baillie, a retired fire captain known as “Supreme Commander” of Toque Tuesday events in Surrey.

Held annually on the first Tuesday in February, a ball hockey tournament at Surrey Civic Plaza has drawn attention to the problem of homelessness in the city over the past decade, as part of a national campaign initiated by the charity organization Raising The Roof.

The friendly games of ball hockey have involved close to two dozen teams in previous years.

It’s Toque Tuesday at Surrey Civic Plaza. The event is meant to raise awareness about homelessness while also collecting donations. #SurreyBC MORE INFO: https://t.co/dUyykSMs2N pic.twitter.com/eE9mO8XbtL — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) February 5, 2019

The goal is to have fun around a very serious subject, Baillie said last year.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie said in 2020. “If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about.”



