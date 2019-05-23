A pair of bald eagles rest on the ‘hump’ along White Rock’s Marine Drive last month. (File photo)

Bald eagle event planned for South Surrey

Participants will search for eagles in Kwomais Point Park

Residents eager to learn more about bald eagles, and how to protect them, will be given an opportunity to do so at an Environmental Extravaganza event in South Surrey next month.

The Ocean Park Beautification Committee and the Hancock Wildlife Foundation are hosting an educational event, Bald Eagles on the BC Coast, at the Sanford Hall at Kwomais Point Park (1367 128 St.) from 2-4 p.m. on June 2.

Attendees will learn about bald eagles and the trees that are needed for their nesting.

Participants of the event will then be led outside for a tour of Kwomais Point Park to search for eagles with expert David Hancock.

“And it’s absolutely going to be a gorgeous day, and we’re going to have a whole bunch of eagles and they’re going to be swooping down from the trees and catching stuff from the beach below,” organizer Karen Kilbride said.

Hancock, who has built a number of successful eagle nests throughout the Lower Mainland, has said that there are 19 eagle nests on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Surrey Environmental Extravaganza is a series of more than 100 environmental events and programs that are held throughout the city until June 9.

