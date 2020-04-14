A Vernon photographer gave away 20 newborn sessions to babies whose photography bookings have been disrupted by COVID-19. (Image Studios photo)

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Babies born during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a bunk deal.

Not only are far fewer snuggles on hand as relatives and friends distance themselves, but some very precious moments are being missed. Newborn photo shoots are among them.

With more time on her hands since her studio has been shut down due to the coronavirus, Vernon photographer Fiona Forshaw started thinking about all the Kodak moments she was missing.

“Part of me is trying to make sense of things. I’m definitely an extrovert and I love people and working and creating,” said Forshaw, who owns Image Studios. “I’m spending time with my family and I love every moment but my heart misses creating memories.”

Therefore Forshaw put out a call to hear from parents who have been prevented from getting photos of their new babies due to the pandemic.

“I just gave away 20 mini sessions to families whose newborn photos were interrupted by COVID-19,” said Forshaw.

It’s just one way the local businesswoman and mom is giving back amid these tough times.

She’s also given away some school photo sessions and is hoping to be open in the fall to get back to creating more precious moments.

READ MORE: Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

READ MORE: School bus delivers Easter surprise to Enderby students

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual trivia night to benefit Delta-based BC & Alberta Guide Dogs

Just Posted

Police and family ask for help to locate man last seen in Fleetwood

‘It is out of character for him to be out of touch this long’

‘Group effort’ by four BIAs in Surrey to help businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic

‘We’re all aboard for this, and we’re trying to help,’ says CEO of Downtown Surrey BIA

Surrey Pretrial inmate gets two years for assault on guard

Gopal Figueredo, 27, slammed cell door, chopping guard’s finger

‘Virtual food baskets’ to be donated to vulnerable South Surrey and White Rock seniors

Oceana PARC collecting money for Seniors Come Share Society

Delta asks province to allow local police, bylaw officers to enforce COVID-19 orders

Despite bylaw changes, local authorities are limited to providing information, advice and warnings

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

CEO Kevin Desmond said TransLink ‘will face cashflow issues within weeks’

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Most Read