B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Calling all Antique Roadshow enthusiasts. Have you ever seen a large metal coin featuring an old lamp with the number 60 on it?

After discovering this mysterious-looking coin among her Grandmmother’s collection, a woman from Chilliwack is asking the public if they have any idea what it is.

Her Grandma died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother, according to the social media post. All that is known is that she was born in 1932, probably in Winnipeg.

So far people have guessed the origin of the coin might be: a sorority, the food-service industry, academic circles, being employed as nurse or being a member of the Freemasons.

Leave any clues in the comments.

RELATED: Can you help solve this mystery?

RELATED: Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Previous story
Contest lends focus to protected South Surrey forest
Next story
South Surrey mother leads team of women to build homes in El Salvador

Just Posted

72-year-old to vote for the first time

Christine Steuckl

Lord Tweedsmuir downs Seaquam in high school football

The Panthers improve to 3-1, move into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference

Volleyball title hopes rest on shoulders of small Earl Marriott squad

No. 1-ranked EMS senior boys team finds strength in small numbers

Overnight closures on Pattullo Bridge as earthquake warning system installed

Northbound closures are planned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on certain nights through to Nov. 4

Contest lends focus to protected South Surrey forest

Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest at centre of photography competition

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Brothers in Cowichan Valley win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

TransLink Mayors’ voters guide singles out Conservatives on transit funding

The guide outlines the pledges major parties have made on transit funding

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Most Read