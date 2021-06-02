Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

The province announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon branches of the Royal Canadian Legion on Wednesday as many fight to keep their doors open.

Established in 1925, the non-profit Legion supports veterans across Canada, but in the last year they’ve struggled to do so. For much of the pandemic, branches have had to keep their doors closed and, when they have been allowed to open to some degree, members have been too worried about the virus to go.

Traditional revenue sources for the Legion have also dried up. Victoria’s Trafalgar/Pro Patria branch on Gorge Road usually relies on fundraising events, room rentals, gaming money and its catering service to support its approximately 1,300 members. Now, much of that isn’t possible.

“It’s been a scramble,” branch president Patti Stockton said. “We’ve had to pivot a lot.”

READ ALSO: Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

So, Wednesday’s announcement is a welcome one. Stockton said each Legion branch affected expects to receive between $5,000 and $10,000. According to the government, it is intended to mirror grants of $2,000 to $20,000 provided to hospitality, fitness and accommodation businesses during the most recent “circuit breaker.”

“It will certainly help for the operations,” Stockton said.

A bigger problem for the Trafalgar/Pro Patria branch is property taxes. The expected funding boost will barely scratch the $92,000 Stockton said they owe the City of Victoria this year.

In B.C., it’s up to municipalities to determine if and how much they tax local Legion branches. Stockton would like to see the government follow other provinces, such as Saskatchewan and Ontario, in implementing a blanket tax exemption. That, she said, would help their branch far more than Wednesday’s funding announcement.

Until then, Trafalgar/Pro Patria is getting creative with takeout lunches and frozen meals, which Stockton said are increasingly popular in the community. And, with restrictions scheduled to lift, the branch will slowly begin to reopen.

Stockton hopes that as it does more people will come out. You don’t have to be a veteran or veteran’s family member to join, she said. It’s a safe, fun space for playing games, meeting new people and the occasional line dance.

“We’d love to see more members and more people supporting our veterans.”

Provincially, the 143 Legion branches raise more than $2.5 million for veterans and their families with the annual poppy campaign. They also raise money at other times of year, for distribution in their local communities.

Val MacGregor, president of the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion voiced gratitude for the province’s financial help.

“We are thankful to Premier Horgan and the B.C. government’s commitment to honour and remember our veterans and their families by supporting the sustainability of our entirely volunteer-led branches,” she said in a release.

“As June 6, the annual date when we remember D-Day and the invasion of Normandy approaches, our 47,000 members in BC and Yukon are especially encouraged that we can continue our mission.”

Find a Legion branch near you, and more information at legionbcyukon.ca/branches/find-a-legion-branch.

READ ALSO: Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans

Previous story
Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive
Next story
White Rock’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church celebrates 100 years

Just Posted

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Sign shows reopening-weekend events at Cloverdale Legion in 2016. (File photo)
Royal Canadian Legion ‘thankful’ for $1.5M in B.C. gov’t aid

Legion branches in B.C. have been navigating the current economic crisis

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive

Initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her.
Surrey RCMP look for missing 14-year-old

Aarna Garg was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched for family of Surrey girl murdered in October, 2000

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A bank robbery was thwarted by customers on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

WHL lottery results announced

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Most Read