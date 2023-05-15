Auxiliary donates $700K to meet equipment needs at Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society members present a cheque for $700,00 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation staff and board representatives on May 4, 2023. The funds will go towards the purchase of critical equipment at the Delta Hospital Campus of Care. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society (DHAS) has donated $700,000 towards the purchase of critical equipment at the Delta Hospital Campus of Care.

The “exceptional” donation will support the hospital’s greatest needs and enhance patient care across multiple departments including long-term care, surgical services, medical imaging and the emergency department, according to a Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) press release.

“We are honoured to work with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society to help provide the best health care possible at the Delta Hospital campus. We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We look forward to continuing this important partnership with the auxiliary as we collectively support the Delta Hospital Campus of Care and strengthen health care in our community.”

The auxiliary has been providing Delta Hospital with volunteer services, patient care and comfort, and funding from their entrepreneurial efforts since 1969.

As one of B.C.’s most successful hospital auxiliaries, the DHAS has over 300 dedicated volunteers who donate nearly 60,000 hours each year, and through their successful businesses — Dogwood Gift Shop, Courtyard Café, the Delta Auxiliary Thrift Store, and Lifeline — the organization has cumulatively raised over $16 million towards health care at the Delta Hospital Campus of Care.

“The auxiliary is pleased to continue our successful partnership with the foundation,” DHAS president Cathy Bayley said in a press release. “Thanks to our devoted volunteers who donate countless hours to raise money for state-of-the-art equipment, this is our largest annual commitment to Delta Hospital. We would like to thank the foundation for ensuring our volunteers are recognized and celebrated for their dedication.”

Cathy Wiebe, executive director of Delta and White Rock/South Surrey Health Services and Delta and Peace Arch hospitals, thanked the auxiliary for its tremendous support in ensuring that patients at Delta Hospital have the best possible patient experience.

“We are so pleased the auxiliary and foundation continue to align their support, which improves health care in our community and ensures the auxiliary is recognized for their hard work, dedication and generosity.”

