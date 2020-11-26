Auxiliary donates $55,000 towards cancer care at Delta Hospital

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $55,000 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. (Submitted photo)

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $55,000 towards cancer care at Delta Hospital.

Approximately 8,819 cancer related surgeries were performed at Delta Hospital last year, many to treat skin cancer and lymphoma.

“As the cancer incidence rate in Delta is expected to increase by over 23 per cent over the next 10 years, it is crucial that Delta Hospital has state of the art equipment and screening services available for our community,” according to a press release from the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary have been providing volunteer service, care and comfort — as well as funding from their entrepreneurial efforts for programs and medical equipment to Delta Hospital — since 1969. One of their volunteer programs, the Pillow Pals, hand-makes post-operative pillow sets to help comfort women recovering from breast surgery. Currently the Pillow Pals sew 800 pillow sets per year using fabric and materials donated by the community to ease pain and lift spirits.

The auxiliary’s donation originated from the family of Laura-Marie Gisler, a cancer care patient, in recognition of the encouragement, comfort and connection she received from the Pillow Pals during a difficult time.

“We are grateful to receive this significant gift from the Delta Hospital Auxiliary towards cancer care priorities at Delta Hospital,” Lisa Hoglund, executive director of the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, said in a press release. “We are very fortunate to work in collaboration with the Delta Hospital Auxiliary to support the best health care possible in our community.”

