‘At risk’ high school students from Surrey, Delta and White Rock were pampered Sunday and received a donated outfit for graduation. (Contributed photo)

At-risk students from White Rock, Surrey, Delta pampered before graduation

Charitable organization You Wear it Well… Just for Grads dresses teens for graduation

About 150 students from White Rock, Surrey and Delta were dressed to the nines Sunday by a charitable organization that supports at-risk teens.

You Wear it Well… Just for Grads is a charitable organization that collects donated graduation gowns and suits, then offers them to high school students identified as being at risk.

The students were outfitted Sunday afternoon at Surrey City Hall.

The fitting session turns into a bit of a pampering session for the youth, who not only got to pick their outfit, but were fed a buffet lunch, had their hair and makeup done and were professionally photographed by volunteers.

“One of the biggest things, too, is that doing this gives them the incentive to keep going for the rest of the year and graduate, because they’re pretty excited when they get all of this stuff. It’s pretty great,” co-organizer Brenda Stadel told Peace Arch News this week.

The event, which has been running for 10 years, is organized by about 150 volunteers.

Stadel said organizers are still looking for corporate sponsorship and suit and gown donations. More information on the organization, including details on how to donate, can be found at youwearitwell.org

Charity and Donations

