Art’s Scarecrow Festival returns in September

Sixth annual event will be different than previous events because of the pandemic

Art’s Nursery in Port Kells will kick off its sixth annual Scarecrow Festival Sept. 19 with more than 50 unique scarecrows on display. All monies raised will be donated to local charities. (Black Press Media file photo)

Art’s famous Scarecrow Fest is back.

Art’s Nursery in Port Kells will hold it’s sixth annual charity Scarecrow Festival this year from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31.

And while the festival is back, it’ll be different, says spokeswoman Angela Wood.

“Due to the uncertain nature of the coronavirus developments, our event has required us to make modifications this season for public safety,” Wood said in a release.

Those modifications include plenty of room for social distancing in front of the scarecrows and lots of space between the different displays.

Art’s will also be suspending it’s “Build-A-Crow” scarecrow-making station this year.

“We will have scarecrow kits available for purchase so that families can continue to enjoy making their own scarecrow to decorate at home,” said Wood. “It’s such a fun family experience and although we will miss offering the opportunity to build your scarecrows on site with us, we anticipate that families will keep the spirit alive and enjoy the experience in the safety of their own home.”

SEE ALSO: Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

As part of the sponsored displays on-site, Wood said there will be many scarecrows for people to discover.

“Search for over 50-plus creative and scary scarecrows sponsored by local companies, displayed throughout the nursery in a safe and socially distant way.”

Wood asked the public to come down to Art’s to enjoy viewing the scarecrows and to take part in a scavenger hunt.

“These are not your average scarecrows,” she said. “Past years have boasted characters such as E.T., Mario, Nemo, and Mr. Incredible, just to name a few.”

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Do-it-yourself scarecrows, for charity

Wood reminded potential patrons Art’s also has a unique pumpkin patch.

“It is located in a covered area. Pumpkins are used to make creative displays, so there are great photo opportunities.”

She added visitors can buy pumpkins, along with flowering plants, ornamental gourds, and other decorating items.

“We are very excited to continue with our event this season and trust that our festival will be a continued success and opportunity to celebrate the fun of the season.”

Art’s Scarecrow Festival kick-off party runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and the festival runs until Halloween.

Art’s Nursery is located in the Port Kells, just off Highway No. 1, near the Surrey-Langley border, at 8940 192nd Street.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FestivalHalloween