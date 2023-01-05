Artist Garage Sale returns Jan. 14 as fundraiser for Youth Arts Council of Surrey

Buy items to get you started on a new hobby, or add to an existing pastime at reasonable prices

The scene in 2018 during the inaugural Artist Garage Sale hosted by the Youth Arts Council of Surrey at Newton Cultural Centre. The event returns there on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. (submitted photo)

Another ‘Artist Garage Sale’ is planned by the Youth Arts Council of Surrey (YACOS) as a fundraiser.

This year’s sale is on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre (13530 72 Ave.). Admission is by donation.

It’s a place to buy items to get you started on a new hobby or to add to an existing pastime at reasonable prices. People can also donate gently-used, arts-related supplies for YACOS to sell, or rent a table and sell their own supplies.

Look for costumes, paint brushes, musical instruments, yarn, dance shoes, film equipment, guitar strings and much more at the sale, first hosted by YACOS back in 2018, and paused during the pandemic.

That first year, one young woman who had always wanted to play guitar bought one for just $10, and five local artists came to sell their own lightly-used items, and their donation to YACOS was the table rental fee (which is $15 this year).

“We thought that this would be a great idea for those who wanted to delve into the performing or visual arts without shelling out big bucks,” event co-ordinator Lyn Verra-Lay said in 2019. “Sometimes, people are wary of starting a hobby when there’s the possibility that it wasn’t really their cup of tea.”

The Jan. 14 sale will feature light refreshments and door prizes.

To book a table, or for more information, email youthartscouncil@gmail.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

