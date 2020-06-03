A girl holds an art kit delivered by Arts Umbrella. (submitted photo)

Art kits delivered to at-risk kids in Surrey during pandemic

Arts Umbrella program switches gears in partnership with Opus Art Supplies

Kids in Surrey have had some “Artful Afternoons” during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a non-profit that believes every child should have access to an arts education.

Art kits have been available for curbside pick-up to families who access an Arts Umbrella program called Westminster Savings Artful Afternoons, a free after-school session typically held at the Park Place Towers at King George Skytrain Station.

To help inspire creativity during the pandemic, more than 200 of the kits have been given to kids in Surrey and Vancouver, in partnership with Opus Art Supplies.

The Artful Afternoons program gives at-risk children “a space and high-quality supplies to express themselves.”

The art kits include crayons, pastels, blank sketch pads and other items.

“Each year more than 7,000 young people access our donor-funded Community Programs at no cost,” Paul Larocque, president and CEO of Arts Umbrella, said in a news release. “These programs were cancelled from March to June due to the COVID-19 crisis, and we wanted to find a way to provide for this vulnerable community during such a difficult time.”

Arts Umbrella (artsumbrella.com) has four locations in Vancouver and Surrey, in addition to donor-funded programs at schools, community centres, neighbourhood houses and health-care facilities across Metro Vancouver.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As thrift store aims to reopen, Surrey Hospice Society struggles to raise funds

Just Posted

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

OUR VIEW: Someone define respect for Surrey mayor

There needs to be a reckoning over Safe Surrey Coalition twitter post

Go Fund Me campaign for family of CN rail worker who died at Thornton Yard in Surrey

Jasvinder Singh Riar, 31, died while at work at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard in North Surrey early Monday morning

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 3: Threat of fines quashes South Surrey seniors’ daily workouts

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers responded to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Aldergrove man, 60, can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ron Cumiskey plans to use the hefty Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home, and his daughters

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Highway 1 closed north of Yale after body found on highway

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, next Drive BC update at noon

Teen cashier praised after paying grocery bill for Aldergrove woman

Otter Co-op’s Brooklyn Roberts asked to pay Tamara Smith’s $44 grocery bill after debit card declined

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Most Read